Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,273,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.87% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $227,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.16. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $100.12 and a one year high of $100.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.