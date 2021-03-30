Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE BBL opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $67.03. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,007,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,955,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $368,827,000 after purchasing an additional 295,966 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,683,000.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

