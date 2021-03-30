Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 42,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,083. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. Aviva has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $11.14.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.