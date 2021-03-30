Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.
DDAIF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.30. The company had a trading volume of 30,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,330. Daimler has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $88.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.
Read More: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.