Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DDAIF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.30. The company had a trading volume of 30,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,330. Daimler has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $88.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.99 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

