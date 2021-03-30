Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:AXL opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.