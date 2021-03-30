Morgan Stanley Sells 285,930 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 285,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.41% of FactSet Research Systems worth $304,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,842.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.89.

NYSE:FDS opened at $323.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.20 and its 200 day moving average is $324.89. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.86 and a 12 month high of $363.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

