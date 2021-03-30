Morgan Stanley Sells 390,813 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,589,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,813 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.45% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $250,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 298.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.08. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

