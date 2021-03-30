Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.93% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $267,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $247.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $262.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

