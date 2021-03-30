Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,240,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,007,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.54% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $231,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

