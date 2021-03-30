Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,104,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 464,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Vale worth $236,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $86.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

