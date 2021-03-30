Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,609,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.77% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $277,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.54. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $104.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.