Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.28

Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.28 and traded as high as C$33.24. Morneau Shepell shares last traded at C$32.88, with a volume of 282,466 shares trading hands.

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.28.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$249.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morneau Shepell Inc. will post 1.0467889 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.50%.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.