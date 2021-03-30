Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Morningstar worth $26,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Morningstar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,904,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 22,651.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 402,741 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,601,000 after purchasing an additional 74,322 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Morningstar by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 262,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,712,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,555,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $226.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.25 and a 1 year high of $255.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

In other Morningstar news, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total transaction of $685,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.42, for a total transaction of $2,619,380.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,817,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,860,010.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,050 shares of company stock worth $32,190,804 in the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

