MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Short Interest Down 29.2% in March

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,000 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the February 28th total of 327,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

MOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 102.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59. MorphoSys has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $35.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 16.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 40.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.