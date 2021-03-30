MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.27

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.27 and last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 36277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOR shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. 3.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

