Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) Senior Officer Richard Troy Pearce Sells 7,359 Shares

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) Senior Officer Richard Troy Pearce sold 7,359 shares of Mosaic Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.24, for a total transaction of C$23,843.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,850 shares in the company, valued at C$80,514.

CVE M traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Mosaic Capital Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$3.76. The stock has a market cap of C$34.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64.

Mosaic Capital Company Profile

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

