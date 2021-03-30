Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) Senior Officer Richard Troy Pearce Sells 7,359 Shares

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) Senior Officer Richard Troy Pearce sold 7,359 shares of Mosaic Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.24, for a total transaction of C$23,843.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,850 shares in the company, valued at C$80,514.
CVE M traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Mosaic Capital Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$3.76. The stock has a market cap of C$34.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64.
Mosaic Capital Company Profile
