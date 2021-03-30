MotaCoin (MOTA) Market Cap Hits $250,552.56

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MotaCoin has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. MotaCoin has a total market cap of $250,552.56 and $1,418.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MotaCoin alerts:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About MotaCoin

MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 67,208,021 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,735 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net

Buying and Selling MotaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MotaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MotaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.