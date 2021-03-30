Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) Short Interest Update

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 176,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOXC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Moxian during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Moxian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Moxian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moxian alerts:

MOXC traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.88. 7,527,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,912. Moxian has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71.

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Moxian

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Moxian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moxian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.