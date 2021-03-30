MurAll Hits Market Cap of $17.43 Million (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MurAll has traded down 20% against the US dollar. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $17.43 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00057721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.51 or 0.00255784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $544.77 or 0.00925782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00050459 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00076411 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00031860 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,862,410 coins and its circulating supply is 8,127,047,124 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

Buying and Selling MurAll

