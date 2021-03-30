MVL (MVL) Trading 10% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. MVL has a market capitalization of $574.81 million and approximately $106.63 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MVL has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One MVL coin can now be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00021745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00047431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,458.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.77 or 0.00640251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00068434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027437 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,821,967,891 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

