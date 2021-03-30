Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57,261.00

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $2.00 million and $57,261.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00057984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00262661 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $542.16 or 0.00921567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00048404 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00075781 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00031175 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Token Trading

