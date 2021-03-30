Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Short Interest Up 68.6% in March

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,700 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the February 28th total of 401,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nam Tai Property by 1,109.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 120,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 110,899 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.71. 76,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $452.38 million, a P/E ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.95. Nam Tai Property has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 403.19%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nam Tai Property from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on developing three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhenn into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

