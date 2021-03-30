Namecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $24.41 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $1.66 or 0.00002810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $24.41 million and approximately $29,092.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,937.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.74 or 0.00902214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.29 or 0.00363596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00054167 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002003 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

