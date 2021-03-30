Nano Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Nano has a market capitalization of $646.22 million and approximately $37.07 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.85 or 0.00008228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,940.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,847.84 or 0.03135093 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.85 or 0.00333977 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $527.46 or 0.00894906 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.44 or 0.00419811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.52 or 0.00352088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.72 or 0.00260811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00022016 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

