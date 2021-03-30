NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,700 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the February 28th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NanoVibronix stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 304,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 2.27% of NanoVibronix at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NAOV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. 336,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,968. The company has a quick ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NanoVibronix has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.07.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

