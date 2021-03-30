NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the February 28th total of 633,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the third quarter worth $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NNVC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.62. 4,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,468. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.52. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.

