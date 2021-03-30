Nasdacoin Trading 42.2% Higher Over Last Week (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 42.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $210,012.72 and $5,978.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 88.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 414.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,007,404 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

