Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 6,088 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $511,026.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,327 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $615,806.91.

On Friday, January 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,066 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $225,855.12.

NTRA traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.15. 868,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,113. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.27 and its 200 day moving average is $93.46. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after purchasing an additional 717,481 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,610,000 after purchasing an additional 359,181 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,101,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,367 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

