National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF)

Research analysts at National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock remained flat at $$6.68 on Tuesday. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

