National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Stake Raised by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the period. National Health Investors comprises about 2.2% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of National Health Investors worth $18,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,582,000 after purchasing an additional 266,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,737,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 323,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 18.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 36,485 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

NYSE:NHI traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,161. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average of $66.05.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

