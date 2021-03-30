National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Lowered to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

National Health Investors stock opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

