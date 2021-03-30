National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Lowered to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.
National Health Investors stock opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.