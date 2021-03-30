National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of National HealthCare worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $55.88 and a 52-week high of $80.51.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $259.83 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 2.75%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

