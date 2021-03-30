Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 96.9% from the February 28th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of GASNY stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on GASNY. Santander upgraded Naturgy Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

