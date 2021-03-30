Natuzzi (NTZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 6th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NTZ opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units.

