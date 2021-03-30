NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Lifted to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

RBSPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RBSPF opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion and a PE ratio of 29.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

