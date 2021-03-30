NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Katie Murray Buys 79 Shares

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) insider Katie Murray bought 79 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £150.89 ($197.14).

On Friday, January 29th, Katie Murray purchased 101 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £149.48 ($195.30).

On Wednesday, December 30th, Katie Murray purchased 92 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £150.88 ($197.13).

Shares of NWG stock traded up GBX 7.45 ($0.10) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 197.20 ($2.58). The company had a trading volume of 14,509,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,086,545. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 198.50 ($2.59). The firm has a market cap of £23.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 184.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 151.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 173.75 ($2.27).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

