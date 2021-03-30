Navcoin Price Tops $0.73 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $52.08 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00014806 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,341,853 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

