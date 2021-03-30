Naviaddress Hits Market Cap of $41,778.78 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00021983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00047812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,742.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.19 or 0.00635530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00067543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

