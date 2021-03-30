Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.86

Shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.86 and traded as high as $4.00. Navios Maritime Acquisition shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 86,848 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from $4.25 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from $4.25 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 61.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 26.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 22,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. engages in the marine transportation business. It owns fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product and chemical tankers. The firm charter its vessels to international oil companies, refiners and large vessel operators under long, medium and short-term charters. The company was founded on March 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.