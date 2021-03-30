Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Holdings Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.60% of Navistar International worth $26,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,358,000 after buying an additional 233,700 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at $5,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $210,026.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International stock opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.76. Navistar International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.12.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

