NCC Group (LON:NCC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $230.47

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 230.47 ($3.01) and traded as high as GBX 266.95 ($3.49). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 260.50 ($3.40), with a volume of 218,606 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCC. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of NCC Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NCC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 236.75 ($3.09).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 267.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 230.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of £730.89 million and a PE ratio of 57.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.03%.

About NCC Group (LON:NCC)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

