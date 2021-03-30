NEAR Protocol Price Hits $6.29 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $6.29 or 0.00010671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.10 billion and $161.24 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00057668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.00256468 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $546.47 or 0.00927614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00049809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00076370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00030997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 334,084,558 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

