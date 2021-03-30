Neblio Price Reaches $2.74 on Top Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $2.74 or 0.00004652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $47.33 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021193 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00014900 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010323 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,678,317 coins and its circulating supply is 17,283,809 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

