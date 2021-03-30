Nebulas (NAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.18 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, Nebulas has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $64.18 million and $16.14 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas token can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00047688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 10,082% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.96 or 0.00632174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00067815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027253 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,996,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,470,781 tokens. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.