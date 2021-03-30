Needham & Company LLC Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $74.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.84.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $262.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,578,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,192,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

