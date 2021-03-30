Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 77,656 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 77,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in General Mills by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 208,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,723. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.