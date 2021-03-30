Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,779 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 9,227 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises about 1.7% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Illumina by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,794,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Illumina by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,668,000 after acquiring an additional 347,263 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Illumina by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $455,611,000 after acquiring an additional 322,674 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total value of $1,111,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,937.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,451,728. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN traded up $4.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $399.98. 25,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.14 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.25. The company has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.31, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.85.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

