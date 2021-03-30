Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.3% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $4,802,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $455.59. 16,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,822. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.40 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $179.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

