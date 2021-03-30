Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.2% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,928,380. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $50.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.