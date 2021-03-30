Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,148 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 11,217 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,014 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,592. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.75 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.60.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,888 shares of company stock worth $2,057,507. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

